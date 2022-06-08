SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.25% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $10,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,682,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,111 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,201,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,411,000 after purchasing an additional 28,471 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 856,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,544,000 after purchasing an additional 24,983 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 708,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $81.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.11. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $73.71 and a 52 week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

