Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Acquires 122,687 Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 514,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,687 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paya were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Paya by 131.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 51,488 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Paya in the third quarter worth about $709,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paya by 109.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paya by 9.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 121,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Paya by 44.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paya currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.28.

Paya stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.15. 1,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,252. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of -0.01. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

