Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $381.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,341,883. The business has a fifty day moving average of $387.08 and a 200-day moving average of $405.57. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

