Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Has $22.22 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,416 shares during the quarter. Molson Coors Beverage accounts for about 1.5% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $22,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of TAP stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $54.49. 1,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,563. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.64.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

