Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.27.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.60. 36,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,593,983. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market cap of $306.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $279.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.