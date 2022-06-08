Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 295,626 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,833 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,031,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,182,000 after buying an additional 3,127,602 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,345,392,000 after buying an additional 3,022,430 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 217.8% during the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 2,033,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $221,967,000 after buying an additional 1,393,600 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $482,348,000 after buying an additional 1,368,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.09. The company had a trading volume of 13,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,308. The firm has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 70.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 127.03%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIS. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.14.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

