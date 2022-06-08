Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Makes New $30.16 Million Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 223,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,162,000. Global Payments makes up about 2.0% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Global Payments at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 24,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 1,326.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 348.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after buying an additional 60,446 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 431,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,302,000 after buying an additional 140,296 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GPN traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,883. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.80 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. Barclays decreased their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.46.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

