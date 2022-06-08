Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Trims Stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,836 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of BrightView worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in BrightView by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,329,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,798,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in BrightView by 2,851.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,874,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,590 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BrightView by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,179,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,603,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BrightView by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 168,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in BrightView by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 794,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 61,902 shares during the last quarter.

In other BrightView news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,495.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,991. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.30.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.01 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.51%. BrightView’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightView currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

