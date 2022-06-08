Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 260,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 139,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,738,000 after purchasing an additional 23,515 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.36. 45,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,724,075. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.54. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $138.12 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

