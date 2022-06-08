Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Buys 31 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 385,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,864,000 after buying an additional 22,107 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,598,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 62,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,730,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $416.74. The stock had a trading volume of 84,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,710,652. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.17 and a one year high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $422.92 and its 200-day moving average is $442.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

