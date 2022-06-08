Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Cuts Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lessened its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,566 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IXG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 56.6% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Financials ETF stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,419. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $68.10 and a 1 year high of $86.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.40.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

