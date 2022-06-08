Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $2.14 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,673 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,242,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.26. 18,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,876,275. The company has a market cap of $129.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $94.57 and a one year high of $135.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.41 and a 200 day moving average of $105.91.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.52.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

