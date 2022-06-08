Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $8.85 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 327.9% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,899,952 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.98. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

