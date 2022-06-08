Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Takes $234,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.05, for a total value of $5,876,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,298,800 shares of company stock valued at $384,486,060. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.47.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,222. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.92. The firm has a market cap of $298.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $217.00 and a 52 week high of $324.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.