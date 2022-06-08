Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357.55 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPWH shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.11. 26,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $18.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $309.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 93,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,687,000 after purchasing an additional 989,565 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth about $1,649,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 63.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 378,141 shares during the period.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

