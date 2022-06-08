Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.90. 6,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 12,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stabilis Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Stabilis Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Stabilis Solutions ( NASDAQ:SLNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of Stabilis Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

About Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

