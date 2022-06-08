Steel Canyon Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Steel Canyon Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 5.5% of Steel Canyon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Steel Canyon Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,416,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,309,000 after acquiring an additional 191,545 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,574,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,100,000 after buying an additional 24,773 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,625,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,527,000 after buying an additional 1,066,488 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 381.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,304,000 after buying an additional 241,044 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 311.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,987,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,980,000 after buying an additional 12,856,497 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Shares of BAM opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.63. The firm has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,539,731.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,328,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,586,644 shares of company stock worth $112,704,831 over the last ninety days.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

