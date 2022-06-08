Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,712 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Steel Dynamics worth $14,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,406,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,968,000 after acquiring an additional 100,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,448,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,241,000 after acquiring an additional 22,762 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,608,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,051,000 after acquiring an additional 481,137 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 52.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,514,000 after acquiring an additional 15,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on STLD. Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.25.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average of $71.74. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.