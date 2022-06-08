STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Shares Up 2.3%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.25. 4,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 11,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Several brokerages have commented on SNVVF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of STEP Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James raised shares of STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

