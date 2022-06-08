Step Finance (STEP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.52 Million

Step Finance (STEP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. During the last week, Step Finance has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0947 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $378,704.89 and $4.52 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Step Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.89 or 0.00228598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.87 or 0.00430931 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00029907 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.