Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

NYSE:SCL opened at $111.43 on Monday. Stepan has a 52 week low of $95.28 and a 52 week high of $133.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.34.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $675.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Stepan by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stepan by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth $16,746,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

