stETH (Lido) (STETH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $163.27 Million

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 8th. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00195831 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.22 or 0.00420706 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00029865 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

