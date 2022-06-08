SThree (LON:STEM) Stock Price Down 0.8%

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 390.50 ($4.89) and last traded at GBX 392.50 ($4.92). 251,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 413,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 395.50 ($4.96).

The company has a market cap of £524.97 million and a P/E ratio of 12.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 371.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 424.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Get SThree alerts:

About SThree (LON:STEM)

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley Associates, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, and Newington International brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.