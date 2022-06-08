Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,454,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.46% of Illinois Tool Works worth $359,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 580,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,095,000 after buying an additional 260,031 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 15.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 341,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,634,000 after acquiring an additional 46,450 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 28.8% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 24,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.1% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.25.

ITW stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $207.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,517. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.25 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

