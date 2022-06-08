Stifel Financial Corp Has $452.26 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,272,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 44,173 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.47% of Lockheed Martin worth $452,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,397 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after buying an additional 456,524 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 392.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,262,000 after buying an additional 231,483 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 434,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,281,000 after buying an additional 229,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 470,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,299,000 after acquiring an additional 225,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $7.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $448.36. 30,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,211. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $446.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

