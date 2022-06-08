Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 10,679 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585,728 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Adobe worth $332,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Adobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $428.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $370.27 and a one year high of $699.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus cut their price target on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.58.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

