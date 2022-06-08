Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.7% of Stifel Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $510,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,936,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,624,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 53,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,282 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $2,343.23. The stock had a trading volume of 42,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,755. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,423.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,655.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 7,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,690.36, for a total transaction of $19,047,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 565,319 shares of company stock worth $61,997,191. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

