STM Group (LON:STM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.68

STM Group Plc (LON:STM – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.68 ($0.33) and traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.34). STM Group shares last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.33), with a volume of 117,500 shares.
The company has a market cap of £14.88 million and a PE ratio of 8.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 26.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 29.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from STM Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. STM Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.48%.
STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Spain, the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services, as well as company and trust management services.
Featured Articles
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for STM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.