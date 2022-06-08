STM Group (LON:STM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.68

STM Group Plc (LON:STM – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.68 ($0.33) and traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.34). STM Group shares last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.33), with a volume of 117,500 shares.

The company has a market cap of £14.88 million and a PE ratio of 8.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 26.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 29.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

Get STM Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from STM Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. STM Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Spain, the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services, as well as company and trust management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.