StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $1.37 on Friday. BSQUARE has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $28.01 million, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.73 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 5.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BSQUARE by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BSQUARE during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BSQUARE during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BSQUARE by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BSQUARE during the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

