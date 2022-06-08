StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.
NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $1.37 on Friday. BSQUARE has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $28.01 million, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.73 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 5.66%.
About BSQUARE (Get Rating)
BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.
