StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut ION Geophysical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

ION Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 28,117 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ION Geophysical in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ION Geophysical by 1,930.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 87,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 708.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. 16.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

