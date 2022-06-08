StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut ION Geophysical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.
ION Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90.
About ION Geophysical (Get Rating)
ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.
