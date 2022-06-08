StockNews.com Downgrades StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) to Hold

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GASS. Zacks Investment Research raised StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on StealthGas in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of StealthGas stock opened at $4.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $155.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. StealthGas has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that StealthGas will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GASS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of StealthGas by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in StealthGas by 2,023.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 43,110 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas in the third quarter valued at $44,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Towerview LLC increased its holdings in StealthGas by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,345,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after buying an additional 2,095,677 shares during the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

