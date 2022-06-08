StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. China Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $11.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.46.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a negative net margin of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

