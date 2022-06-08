StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PULM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

PULM opened at $5.20 on Monday. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $23.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53.

Pulmatrix ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.83). Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 426.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PULM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 16,184 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pulmatrix during the third quarter worth $34,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

