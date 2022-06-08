Stonepine Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,006,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753,293 shares during the quarter. Ovid Therapeutics makes up approximately 5.9% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned about 5.88% of Ovid Therapeutics worth $12,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OVID. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OVID opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 16.63, a current ratio of 16.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ovid Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OVID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OVID has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ovid Therapeutics to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase 2A clinical trials for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule for treating epilepsies.

