Stonepine Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,033,260 Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) by 769.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,297,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033,260 shares during the period. Antares Pharma comprises 3.8% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Antares Pharma worth $8,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Antares Pharma by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,875,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,225,000 after buying an additional 187,324 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,935,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86,979 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.5% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,752,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,529 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 18.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,494 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 255,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,211,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 534,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATRS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $955.06 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $41.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

