Stony Point Capital LLC Grows Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Stony Point Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,066 shares during the period. Cloudflare accounts for 2.4% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $12,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,428.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.02.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $211,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 477,401 shares of company stock worth $46,608,795 over the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of -65.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.