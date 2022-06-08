Stony Point Capital LLC Has $22.63 Million Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,222 shares during the quarter. Okta makes up about 4.2% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stony Point Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Okta worth $22,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Okta by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,059,000 after acquiring an additional 132,406 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,155,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,074,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,042,000 after acquiring an additional 247,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,114,000 after acquiring an additional 236,403 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Okta by 67.0% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 931,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,070,000 after acquiring an additional 373,813 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Okta from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.96.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $307,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $899,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $99.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $276.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

