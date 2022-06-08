Stony Point Capital LLC Sells 9,617 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Stony Point Capital LLC lowered its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,617 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total value of $118,535.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total value of $384,660.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $421.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $397.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.98.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 113.66% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.14.

Fair Isaac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.