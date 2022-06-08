Studio Investment Management LLC Acquires 453 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JCI traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $54.85. 50,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,557,941. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average of $67.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

