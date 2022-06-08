Studio Investment Management LLC Buys 407 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,356,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,467,628,000 after buying an additional 1,611,543 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,388,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,398,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,656,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,015,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,467,000 after purchasing an additional 41,503 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDA traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $51.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,442. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.54. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $46.25 and a 52-week high of $58.17.

