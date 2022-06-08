Studio Investment Management LLC Has $497,000 Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,203 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 638 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 678 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $55.50. 13,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,880. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.45 and its 200-day moving average is $59.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $109.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €67.00 ($72.04) to €74.00 ($79.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($63.44) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($89.25) to €72.00 ($77.42) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

