Studio Investment Management LLC Has $534,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.87.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 36,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.97. The stock had a trading volume of 249,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,178,775. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

