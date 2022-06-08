Studio Investment Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 178.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626,627 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 71,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,560,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 727,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,455,000 after acquiring an additional 50,465 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,569,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,835,000 after acquiring an additional 27,051 shares during the period.

DGRO traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $51.04. 72,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,241. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.90. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

