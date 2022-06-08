Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SUMR opened at $11.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. Summer Infant has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $16.89.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 94.31%.

In other news, major shareholder Jason P. Macari acquired 7,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $91,402.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 355,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,103.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jason P. Macari sold 9,249 shares of Summer Infant stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $109,138.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 354,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,187,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Summer Infant stock. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. EHP Funds Inc. owned 0.57% of Summer Infant as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

