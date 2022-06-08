Sun Valley Gold LLC Buys New Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Sun Valley Gold LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,008,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up about 3.8% of Sun Valley Gold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sun Valley Gold LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $174,757,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,444,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,053,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,602,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,412,000 after purchasing an additional 745,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,735,000.

GDX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.50. The company had a trading volume of 585,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,137,873. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.79.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

