Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Stake Boosted by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) by 137.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,441,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 833,600 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 3.65% of Sustainable Development Acquisition I worth $14,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,522,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,827,000 after buying an additional 605,518 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 794,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 75,912 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 932,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 504,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 4th quarter valued at $2,140,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sustainable Development Acquisition I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SDAC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.79. 787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,189. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bakersfield, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.