Switch Price Tops $0.0069 on Top Exchanges (ESH)

Switch (ESH) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. Switch has a market cap of $84,136.71 and approximately $3.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Switch coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Switch has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Switch Coin Profile

Switch is a coin. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 coins. The official message board for Switch is medium.com/@switchag . The official website for Switch is www.switch.ag . Switch’s official Twitter account is @switchag and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Switch is a way to buy and sell tokens, and a whole lot more. On Switch, in addition to trading over 100 tokens directly against each other, users can buy gift cards, gamble, and more. “

Buying and Selling Switch

