Swop (SWOP) Price Tops $2.10 on Top Exchanges

Swop (SWOP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Swop has a total market cap of $4.81 million and approximately $21,505.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swop coin can now be bought for $2.10 or 0.00006903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swop has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.98 or 0.00230521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.95 or 0.00428066 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00029973 BTC.

Swop Coin Profile

Swop’s total supply is 2,339,519 coins and its circulating supply is 2,293,295 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Swop Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swop should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swop using one of the exchanges listed above.

