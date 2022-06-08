Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $377.45.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $6.29 on Friday, reaching $323.24. 30,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,175. The company has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $302.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.52. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $254.45 and a 1 year high of $377.60.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,752,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,241 shares of company stock worth $32,174,289. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,783,090,000 after purchasing an additional 281,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,386,000 after acquiring an additional 417,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,397,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,357,476,000 after purchasing an additional 150,506 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,661,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,717,623,000 after purchasing an additional 80,295 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,142,651,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

