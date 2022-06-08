Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $69,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $16.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,359.71. The company had a trading volume of 42,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,893. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,415.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,648.82. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,310.24.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,778,481 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

